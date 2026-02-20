Competition Commission refers PG Glass, Glasfit for alleged price-fixing

The two companies are accused of agreeing to fix prices of laminated and toughened automotive glass supplied to consumers and insurance companies.





Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga says they allegedly increased prices by the same percentage every year since 2004.





"The commission’s investigation found that the respondents have a longstanding agreement to increase the price of automotive glass they supply to customers by the same percentage point annually.





"The Commission seeks an order from the Tribunal declaring that the respondents have contravened section 4(1)(b)(i) of the Act and are liable for the payment of an administrative penalty equal to 10% of their respective turnover in terms of section 58(1)(a)(iii), read with section 59 of the Act. "





