Community tip-off led to deadly Chatsworth shooting, police say

Five men were fatally shot during a Monday morning police operation at the Pumphouse Informal Settlement.





The group is believed to have been behind a string of murders, housebreakings, and extortion cases across Mariannhill, Hammarsdale’s Mpumalanga Township, and parts of Msunduzi.





Police say the group of young suspects were tracked following crucial information received from residents.





Makoba says officers navigated through illegal electricity connections, narrow pathways, and debris before surrounding a green shack just metres from the Higginson Highway.





The suspects, who have all been described as young, include siblings, a foreign national, and a 17-year-old.





Forensic teams remained on scene until late in the morning, recovering three firearms, one of them homemade.





Shaken residents, who described waking up to the sound of gunfire, watched from outside the cordon. Emotional family members were also on scene.





Makoba says police are now in the process of profiling the deceased.





