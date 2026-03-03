Community rallies behind KwaDukuza family after tragic shack fire

The family's shack in Shakas Head was engulfed in flames on Saturday.





The young victims were a pair of one-year-old twins, a three-year-old, a fourteen-year-old, and a nineteen-year-old.





The Department of Cooperative Governance in KwaZulu-Natal is investigating the cause of the blaze and will assist the family with burial arrangements.





Local councillor Privy Makhan says they reached out to the community for help.





"Specifically, around immediate relief and the immediate relief would've entailed just food and clothing. The family had lost all their belonging, the response was quite extraordinary from the neighbouring communities. We were able to stop and visit the bereaved parents and hand over food and clothing to them."





She says they will be handing over a second batch of donations on Tuesday.





" We will ascertain what else there is a need for, because I'm also aware that the Department of Social Development were there and there's been a commitment from intergovernmental departments in terms of how they will be assisting the bereaved parents.





"So I think we'll be able to make a clearer call specifically around temporary building material, which obviously is a critical need as well."





