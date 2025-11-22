Community mourns family of five killed in Umzumbe N2 crash

Five people died after a head-on collision between two cars on the N2 in Umzumbe last Friday.





The accident claimed the lives of three children, aged between 3 and 5 years, as well as two adults.





A woman and a 14-year-old boy were rushed to hospital at the time of the incident.





KZN Transport says three-year-old Ezendalo Ziyanda Msomi was laid to rest in Pinetown yesterday.





Spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, said the funeral service of the rest of the little girl's family will take place in Umzumbe.

"We pause to express our deepest condolences once again to the family and relatives following this tragic loss. May the following departed souls rest in peace; Nonhlanhla MaMthembu Nkomo, Nqobile Mthembu, Lulonke Mthembu, Nolwandle Hadebe, and Ezendalo Msomi,."

"At this stage, we will allow the South African Police Service (SAPS) Accident Unit to conduct an investigation following this accident and the other accident that took place on the same stretch of road," sad Sibiya.





Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga, along with Umzumbe mayor Bongani Nyuswa, went to comfort them this week.





She's promised that social workers will continue providing psychosocial support to affected family members.





