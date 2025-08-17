Communities warned against looting at accident scenes

A car and a truck transporting sugar collided head-on on the N2 between Amatikulu and Dokodweni on Saturday.

It is understood both vehicles had veered off the road after the crash.

The bodies of five people who had been in the car were initially recovered.

After several hours, the death toll climbed to six when emergency crews found the truck driver under the wreckage.

In the middle of rescue efforts, it is understood some nearby community members gathered with buckets to loot sugar from the overturned truck.

The Department's spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya pleaded with communities to stay away from crash sites, warning that accident scenes are dangerous.

