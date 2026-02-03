Ad hoc committee may call Ramaphosa to explain criminal justice interference

The committee has agreed to task its legal team with drafting a list of questions for Ramaphosa.





The questions will be drawn from issues raised during previous testimonies, including concerns around the disbanding of the Political Killings Task Team.





The decision follows a tense virtual meeting on Monday, where members were divided over whether the president should be summoned to appear in person after his name was mentioned by several witnesses.





EFF leader and committee member Julius Malema argued that Ramaphosa should be treated like any other witness.





"Anything else that Madlanga was subjected to, the president can be subjected to. There is nothing special about being a sitting president.





"You must never come and impose those things that you do in your parties on the parliamentary processes, where we are all equal. It's not a party meeting here, it's a parliament sitting - ad hoc committee calling South Africans to come and appear before it."





Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane says the committee would follow due process, and further action depends on the president’s responses.





" Members will also have to be given a chance to enrich those questions or to empower the legal team on the list of questions that must be sent for a return reply. So the motion was circulated, and then the ANC supported the motion. The MKP does not support the motion, and the DA did not express its view clearly. The EFF disagrees with the motion, the PA supports the motion and the Freedom Front Plus."





