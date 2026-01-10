Commission vows to throw book at school uniform deals that burn hole in parents’ pockets

The commission says some schools still limit parents to a single supplier, driving up prices.





The commission’s Mpho Moate has urged them and governing bodies to follow pro-competition guidelines, appoint multiple suppliers, and avoid long-term exclusive contracts.





"The Commission continues to receive complaints from parents and suppliers. The Commission also continues to monitor schools’ adherence to the guidelines. Between 2020 and 2025, the Commission received a total of 490 complaints.

"During the same period between 2020 and 2025, the Commission has resolved 465 school uniform and learning materials complaints. The Commission prioritises school uniform complaints and aims to complete them expeditiously. Any school, retailer and supplier which do not comply with the guidelines must be reported to the Commission.





The Commission says single-supplier school uniform deals exclude small and medium firms.





It says it’s working with the Department of Basic Education to develop a tool that will monitor suppliers and prices of school uniforms.





It says the tool will be distributed to all schools and will help authorities keep an eye on non-compliance and identify anticompetitive behaviour in the school uniform market, including excessive pricing.





