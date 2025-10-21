Commission hears of around-the-clock protection for officers probing Armand Swart murder

The engineer was killed outside his workplace in Vereeniging last year in what is believed to have been a case of mistaken identity.

The murder has been linked to a Transnet tender.

Witness A has told the commission that during the investigation their safety was taken over by Crime Intelligence.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINER: Why Madlanga Commission is hearing evidence behind closed doors

The officer has added that being moved to safe houses changed their lives completely, as they could no longer return home or live normally while under tight security.

“I think it was the first experience to both of us, Witness B, and myself, we’ve never imagined that we could be admitted to this program. And then this program came with its own challenges as much as it was assisting us. Your life as a person is impacted. Also, the families are somehow affected.”

