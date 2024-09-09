Cold snap brings winter chill to parts of KZN

“This is after the cold front; this is a ridging high. We had a cold front that already passed and now we are experiencing a high-pressure system that is pushing behind the cold front and that is bringing us some cold moisture, from the southern ocean and exacting that moisture into the southeastern parts of the country into KZN,” said SA Weather forecaster, Thandiwe Gumede.

Gumede says they have issued a level 2 warning for disruptive snowfall over the extreme southwestern parts of KZN today.

These conditions could result in hazardous driving conditions due to slippery roads and cause the temporary closure of mountain passes, with livestock and crops also at risk.





READ: KZN warned to brace for cold, snowy Thursday

"That alert is for the southwestern parts of the province, so those will be the high-lying grounds, along the borders of Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal. That will include areas, like Kokstad moving toward Underberg and Giant’s Castle running all the way through rural KZN.”

Gumede says the southwestern and extreme northwestern parts of KZN will experience fairly cold conditions today.

An 80% chance of rainfall is predicted for coastal areas, while 60% is expected in areas adjacent to the coast.