Cogta probe into KZN municipalities completed ‘by end of month’
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The KwaZulu-Natal Corporate Governance Department says its investigations into troubled municipalities in the province should be completed by the end of the month.
"KwaDukuza and Nongoma those investigations are actually quite far ahead," said Head of Department, Dr Joey Krishnan.
"We have issued RFI's. We have done the analysis with regard the documents. With regard to Nongoma, we've had to do some follow up interviews as well."
The probe was launched in March with a focus on Msunduzi, Nongoma, and KwaDukuza municipalities, which are under administration.
In KwaDukuza, the investigation is looking into allegations of maladministration and irregularities in the awarding of three tenders.
The department is also probing how R37 million was withdrawn from the municipality's bank account.
While some of the money has been recovered, questions remain about how the funds were accessed.
Briefing the KZN legislature on Tuesday, Krishnan said progress has been slow in Msunduzi.
"We were met with resistance in terms of the provision of documentation. The municipality is considering its legal recourse in respect of the investigation."
