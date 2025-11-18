Cloudflare fixes major crash impacting OpenAI, X and Spotify

Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare says it experienced an unusual traffic spike, which led to the crash.





Earlier on Tuesday, Cloudflare announced it was experiencing an internal service degradation.





It warned that this would lead to the intermittent disruption of internet services.





The crash affected companies including OpenAI, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Spotify.





ALSO READ: eThekwini set to introduce drones, AI for disaster management





Cloudflare processes more than 20 per cent of all internet traffic.





It recently announced a new measure aimed at blocking AI crawlers from accessing content without payment or permission from website owners.





While Cloudflare says the breakdown has been resolved, it has warned that some customers may still experience issues logging into their dashboard.





It's currently conducting maintenance across all its networks.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)