Clogged sewer blamed for Westville 'foam clouds'

Some residents woke up to the sight of cloud-like puffs in their gardens on Thursday, while much larger fluffs floated on the Palmiet River.

Residents said they were worried about the impact the foam and the substances in it could have on their health and that of the Palmiet River’s wildlife.

Local resident Sharlene Versveld said the stench was unbearable and believes someone is deliberately discharging waste into the river.

“It’s an assault on your nostrils and it's hectic because you don't expect that kind of thing to be wafting in the air. The next morning, we wake up and there is just foam everywhere, and the foam is huge. It's massive.

"It's happened a few times today [Thursday]. It is particularly bad, so it's not just an oopsie. There's someone who is deliberately pumping stuff into the Palmiet River and it's quite horrifying to see."





The city said a sanitation team responded to the blockage and has now cleared the pollution.

It added that the river downstream will also be cleared in due course.

The municipality said investigations found that foreign objects like rags, nappies, and hardened fats caused the clog.

It says the irresponsible disposal of waste into the system, along with the theft and vandalism of infrastructure, continue to be a challenge.

The local councillor said she has called a meeting on Monday to push for a full investigation by all departments.





