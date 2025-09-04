Cliffdale crash: Truck driver arrested after attempting to flee scene

Transport MEC Siboniso Duma says the Road Traffic Inspectorate apprehended the Zambian driver after his truck ploughed through about 20 cars.





"I commend our highly dedicated team from Road Traffic Inspectorate who apprehended the truck driver who was trying to run away from the accident scene. "





ALSO READ: Truck company helping police to track down driver after deadly Bergville crash





The driver of the truck lost control on Thursday morning while towards Pietermaritzburg, crashing into cars before careening into more vehicles on the southbound carriageway.





Scores of people were injured -- one of them critically -- after being cut from the wreckage.





MEC Duma says he’s instructed the RTI to work with police to ensure a successful conviction -- and to check if the driver had the proper documents to be on the road.





He says reckless truck drivers will face the full might of the law, warning that KZN’s roads are not a playground for irresponsible behaviour.





"We will come down hard on reckless and irresponsible drivers. In August alone, we arrested more than 160 motorists for drunken driving."





Duma has added that the crash highlights the need to move more freight off the road and onto rail.





"We welcome the fact that the Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy announced the completion of the adjudication process to select new Train Operating Companies by Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager.





ALSO READ: Creecy says rail key for Africa’s economic growth





"For us as KwaZulu-Natal, we are looking forward to the movement of cargo from road to rail. The six new entrants in the North Corridor, will be responsible for 15 routes for the transportation of coal and chrome.





"We were informed by the minister that the Train Operating Companies will carry an additional 20 million tonnes of freight per annum from the 2026/27 financial year. This means fewer trucks and fewer accidents on our major routes."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)