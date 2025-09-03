Clermont, KwaDabeka taxi strike due to ‘lack of permits’

The Clermont and KwaDabeka Taxi Association informed commuters on Monday that taxis would not operate on Tuesday.





They are not happy about the impounding of around 30 minibuses last week.





eThekwini metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu says they weren't aware the operators had called a strike over the confiscations.





" Their vehicles are still impounded, so we need to discuss the way forward, but we can't help them on the vehicles that don't have payments. That is the issue that needs to be decided by a magistrate’s court."





Zungu says they have met with operators about releasing their vehicles.





"We agreed with them at that meeting that they must come today with those permits that do not correspond with the number plate. We'll check them through VIN numbers. For those who did the renewal but they didn't receive their permits, they can come with the receipt so we can check.





"So we were expecting them to come to our office. We were surprised to hear that they are striking. We are still waiting for them to come to our office."





Commuter Esona Moseleba says she wasn't able to go to work.





" I'm a new resident of Claremont. I was not aware of the communication. My son could not go to school. I had some things that I had to attend to at work. Uber prices had increased, and even if Uber was available just last week, they had shot someone. So I was not willing to risk it to that extent."





