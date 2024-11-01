Clean-up at Margate beaches pays off

The region was recently awarded the highest number of blue flag beaches in the province.





"We were hard hit by the landslides and the disaster that happened previously. However, there is work currently in progress," says the CEO of the South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise, Vusumuzi Sibiya.





Areas in and around the beachfront town, considered the jewel of the south coast, were battered by flood waters earlier this year.





Five people were killed.





Persistent water supply issues, a rise in crime, and deteriorating roads have also contributed to a decline in holidaymakers in recent years.





He says it's been all hands-on deck to get the area ready for tourists.





"We have a multi-disciplinary team that works together. The law enforcement agencies are working together with government agencies to ensure that we deal with crime-related issues in our area. I do give confidence to our tourists that the south coast area is safe and clean."





