Class of 2025 top achievers ‘still coming to terms’ with their success

They say the moment feels unreal after years of hard work.

But behind the celebrations are stories of struggle and resilience.

Sisona Masingila from Soqhayisa Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape says being named a top achiever comes with mixed emotions.

“It's a very special moment, I feel like I'll remember it for the rest of my life,” he told Newswatch at a ministerial breakfast on Monday morning.

He admitted that the journey was not without challenges.

“The electricity crisis we faced in Motherwell sometimes tended to disturb my learning.”

Seventeen-year-old Sanele Vilakazi from Makause Combined School in Langa said he was in disbelief when the email arrived.

“I'm so happy, this is like the best moment of my life,” Vilakazi said, adding that the realities of growing up in an informal settlement made studying difficult.