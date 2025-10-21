Class of 2025 sit down for final exams
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
It’s crunch time for KZN’s Class of 2025, as matric learners fire up their computers for the first National Senior Certificate exam of the year.
Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka is visiting Scottburgh High School on Tuesday to ensure everything runs smoothly on day one of the crucial finals.
Nearly one hundred and ninety-six thousand candidates will sit for their final exams this year, the biggest exam load in the country.
Last year, the Class of 2024 achieved an 89.5% pass rate, a goal the department hopes to improve on this year.
Strict security is in place at printing and storage centres, and invigilators reporting early to ensure credible exams.
After Tuesday’s computer practical, most learners will write their English Paper Three on Thursday morning.
The NSC exams will wrap up on the 27th of November, with results expected early next year.
It’s crunch time for KZN’s Class of 2025! Matrics are firing up their computers for the first NSC exam today. MEC Sipho Hlomuka’s checking in at Scottburgh High to make sure all runs smoothly. pic.twitter.com/DKWinVBWFu— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) October 21, 2025
