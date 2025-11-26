Class of 2025 nearing finish line as exams wrap up
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
As the
National Senior Certificate exams draw to a close, the Gauteng Department of
Education has again called on Grade 12s not to celebrate their impending
freedom at ‘pens down’ parties.
‘Pens down’ refers to the tradition where matriculants celebrate the end of exams by attending parties.
Most matriculants will write their final paper on Wednesday.
Pupils are tackling Agricultural Management Practice and Marine Sciences Paper Two, followed by Music Paper Two Comprehension in the afternoon.
On Thursday, the papers scheduled for rewriting are Computer Applications Technology and Arts.
“We've been saying to candidates you can celebrate but responsibly, no alcohol, no parties that will end up with eventualities,” said the department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona.
He warned that many ‘pens down’ celebrations end in serious incidents.
Moreover, Mabona commended the performance of schools in the province despite the tight budgets many are forced to operate under.
“It doesn't matter where the school is as long as the management of the school is intact, the school will perform,” he added.
