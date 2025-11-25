Clare Estate Hindu Crematorium clarifies new funeral guidelines

It has explained that stricter controls on live-streaming and a ban on alcohol, cooked meals brought in, among other measures, were prompted by what it calls a rise in disorderly behaviour.

The crematorium's Pradeep Ramlall, who is with the Clare Estate Crematorium Society, said littering and "picnic-style" gatherings during funerals were getting out of hand, adding that action was taken after growing complaints.

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha has supported the changes, stating that they are necessary to restore dignity and ensure that funeral rites align with Hindu scripture.

Ramlall said much of the backlash stems from misinformation and that the measures have been in place since January.

“These mischief makers took it out of context, and they made it known to the broader public by spreading misinformation that we are denying people from eating food that is absolutely wrong. "

“We understand there are sick people, people who are fasting, et cetera, people who are diabetic. We are very compassionate in that regard, but to make all these defamatory remarks on social media is totally unacceptable.”