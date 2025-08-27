Clairwood Logistics Park master plan moves closer to approval

The next step is for the report to be adopted by the full council.





The proposed special zone and master plan will assist decision-makers when applications for Clairwood are submitted for consideration.





According to the report, the Durban south suburb is strategically located to evolve into a logistics park.





EXCO says there are still some challenges.





These include small sites and blocks, narrow roads, and the mix of residential and industrial activity that limit Clairwood's capacity for logistics growth.





Creating a hub would require a redesign of the existing area.





The Clairwood Ratepayers Association previously told Newswatch that many residents felt excluded from the process, and that they hadn't been given enough information on developments.





The council says objections were considered during planning, but says the project is key to repositioning Clairwood as a logistics park.





