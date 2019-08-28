Clairwood father still haunted by his son's murder two year ago

Thandaza Mankayi was at the Durban High Court when the alleged mastermind of the crime, Amahle Maliwa and her co-accused Liziwe Ngwayishe, made a brief appearance yesterday.





Mankayi says he feels angry when seeing the accused."I have followed the case from the beginning, and will be here until the end," he said.Maliwa said she was rethinking her position and possibly looking at entering into a plea bargain.

Little Njabulo and his best friend Luyanda Msomi were poisoned and strangled in what appeared to have been a revenge attack after Njabulo's father ended an extra-marital relationship with Maliwa.







The trial is expected to start today.



