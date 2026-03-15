Civic movement calls for urgent action on food insecurity in South Africa

Abahlali baseMjondolo says millions of people in rural areas and informal settlements are going hungry while food is being wasted or exported.

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Shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo says hunger in South Africa is a result of government failure, inequality, and poor food distribution - not a lack of food.

The civic movement says millions living in rural areas and informal settlements still go hungry, despite large amounts of food being wasted or exported.

The group’s comments come as the South African Human Rights Commission investigates the government’s efforts to ensure that everyone has enough food.

What is Abahlali baseMjondolo demanding?

Abahlali’s Thapelo Mohapi has called for urgent action, including a universal income grant and land reform to give communities control over food.

“ The issue of land being owned by a minority while the majority continues to be landless, is reflected on the issue of poverty [and] is reflected on the issue of unemployment because if you look at it, those who are disposed, who continue to suffer as a result of apartheid, they're suffering as a result of hunger, as a result of being unemployed because they don't have the asset that is the land which they can actually use to produce food.”

What does equal opportunity look like for women?

At the same time, Abahlali’s Thandeka Thusini has called on women to have equal rights to acquire and own land.

She says in many communities women are still required to have a male representative in order to access land.

“We are saying that Izinduna, Amakhosi, even the Ingonyama Trust must prioritise that women have access to buying land or to even owning land wherever they want. You should not have to use your uncle so that you can be able to occupy and gain land. As a woman, you should have equal power, an opportunity to owning that land.

“So we are saying yes to land sovereignty.”

Last year, Abahlali stated that they remain hopeful government will respond to their demands following talks between two parties.

The group called for access to land, decent housing, and an end to forced evictions.

They met with the national and provincial departments of Human Settlements and Cooperative Governance in Durban.

"We are going to sit down and wait for them to come to us, and attend issues of waste removal, basic sanitation and help us stop evictions," said the organisation's Zanele Ngobese.

"But everything went well. So, we will wait and see."

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said it is important that shack dwellers are included in government plans to improve people’s lives.

"We discussed how we can work together with the organisation Abahlali baseMjondolo to resolve issues they are faced with," said Buthelezi.

"Challenges [that are] faced by people in places that are not developed should be at the forefront of government's plans, and they should part of discussions that have to do with plans to better lives."