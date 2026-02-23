CIT van blown up in Verulam, robbers flee with cash

KZN VIP’s Gareth Naidoo says initial reports indicate a gang of around 10 robbers targeted the cash van on Monday afternoon.





They were travelling in two vehicles.





“Initial reports indicate that a cash-in-transit vehicle was intercepted by two suspect vehicles carrying approximately ten heavily armed suspects. It is alleged that the suspects opened fire on the vehicle before detonating explosives on the armoured truck.





“An undisclosed amount of cash as well as firearms were reportedly taken during the incident. The suspects fled the scene in the direction of Inanda.





“Fortunately, no security officers sustained injuries during the incident. KZN VIP Emergency Medical Teams are currently on scene assessing three occupants from the cash in transit vehicle as a precautionary measure.”





A video circulating on social media shows the CIT robbers forcing the security guards to kneel on the ground.





The footage then cuts to the vehicle being blown open, with the suspects seen grabbing bags of cash.





Jabu Ngcobo Road has been closed between Dawncrest and Mountview.





