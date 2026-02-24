CIT suspects killed in early morning uMgungundlovu gun battle
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Two
suspects have been shot and killed in a gun battle with police in the
uMgungundlovu District.
This follows a dramatic cash-in-transit robbery in Verulam, north of Durban on Monday.
Police officers tracked the suspects to Edendale near Maritzburg in the early hours of Tuesday, after an intensive manhunt.
They're believed to be linked to the armed gang that bombed a cash van on Jabu Ngcobo Road.
Emergency responders say about 10 heavily armed suspects travelling in two vehicles, intercepted the van in the afternoon.
A video circulating on social media shows the gang forcing the security guards to kneel on the ground before the vehicle's blown open.
An undisclosed amount of cash and firearms were reportedly taken before the suspects fled towards Inanda.
No security officers were hurt during the incident.
Meanwhile police are continuing with their investigations this morning at Edendale, which remains an active crime scene.
