CIT gang strike on N2 near Chesterville
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A CIT vehicle was bombed on the N2 in the vicinity of Chesterville on Monday night, injuring one of the security guards.
A CIT vehicle was bombed on the N2 in the vicinity of Chesterville on Monday night, injuring one of the security guards.
Images from the scene show the van in flames, with debris scattered along the northbound carriageway following the blast.
Reports say police moved in quickly to secure the area and had to disperse a large group of looters who gathered to collect money strewn across the route.
READ: KZN man to appear in court for murder of three kids
The road was temporarily closed to traffic.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says two security personnel were in the vehicle at the time of the robbery.
"Paramedics assessed the two men, and one of them had sustained minor to moderate injuries as a result of the explosion, and he was treated by ALS Paramedics.
"At this stage, the events leading up to the robbery will be investigated by SAPS."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Connor Doig: The teen who just made South African tennis history
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Connor Doig, the teen who's rewriting South African tenn...East Coast Breakfast 36 minutes ago
-
SASSA payment dates and amounts for February 2026 confirmed
February 2026 Sassa grant payment dates have been confirmed, giving mill...Stacey & J Sbu 41 minutes ago