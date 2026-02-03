CIT gang strike on N2 near Chesterville





Images from the scene show the van in flames, with debris scattered along the northbound carriageway following the blast.

Reports say police moved in quickly to secure the area and had to disperse a large group of looters who gathered to collect money strewn across the route.





READ: KZN man to appear in court for murder of three kids

The road was temporarily closed to traffic.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says two security personnel were in the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

"Paramedics assessed the two men, and one of them had sustained minor to moderate injuries as a result of the explosion, and he was treated by ALS Paramedics.

"At this stage, the events leading up to the robbery will be investigated by SAPS."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)