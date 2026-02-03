 CIT gang strike on N2 near Chesterville
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

A CIT vehicle was bombed on the N2 in the vicinity of Chesterville on Monday night, injuring one of the security guards.

CIT Blast ALS Paramedics
CIT Blast ALS Paramedics/ ALS Paramedics


Images from the scene show the van in flames, with debris scattered along the northbound carriageway following the blast.

 

Reports say police moved in quickly to secure the area and had to disperse a large group of looters who gathered to collect money strewn across the route.


The road was temporarily closed to traffic.

 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says two security personnel were in the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

 

"Paramedics assessed the two men, and one of them had sustained minor to moderate injuries as a result of the explosion, and he was treated by ALS Paramedics.

 

"At this stage, the events leading up to the robbery will be investigated by SAPS."


