Children face longest waits as SA battles kidney transplant shortage

This year's theme is “Shining a Light on Children, Chronic Kidney Disease, and the Gift of Donation".





" South Africa's got a very high rate of kidney failure, this is due to diabetes, high blood pressure, and HIV,” says Managing Director of Transplant Education for Living Legacies, Stella de Kock.





ALSO READ: Refugee forum vows to continue fight for healthcare access





“So we've got one of the highest rates of kidney failure in the world and a very low donation rate. Our donation rates about 1.2 per million population."





De Kock says children with kidney disease often wait up to two-and-a-half times longer than adults for organs, and some die before a match is found.





NOW READ: KZN Health opens 270 medical posts to curb staff shortages





She says education is critical, as myths and silence around donation continue to cost lives.





" Support from government would go a long way for these families because if, if the kids need to do dialysis, it means usually that one parent need to look after the little one. So that also has a big impact not just on the one person in the family, but it's, it affects the whole family if someone has got chronic kidney disease. So early detection that is very, very important."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)