Children battle ‘lifelong sentence’ after rape ordeal

On Friday, a KZN man was sentenced to life behind bars at the Esikhawini Regional Court for the rape of his 11-year-old daughter in Mtunzini.





Operation Bobbi Bear is a non-profit based in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.





The organisation's Eureka Olivier has welcomed the sentence.





"I don't think many dads or men that rape children realise that the children they rape have a lifelong sentence. They never actually get over the rape and the trauma.





"And we sit with children for years and years and they've got to live with what happened to them. I just hope that this [sentence] will be a deterrent for other men that think they can go around raping children."





