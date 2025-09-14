Children battle ‘lifelong sentence’ after rape ordeal
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A children’s rights organisation says sexual abusers often don't understand the lifelong trauma inflicted on their victims.
A children’s rights organisation says sexual abusers often don't understand the lifelong trauma inflicted on their victims.
On Friday, a KZN man was sentenced to life behind bars at the Esikhawini Regional Court for the rape of his 11-year-old daughter in Mtunzini.
Operation Bobbi Bear is a non-profit based in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.
The organisation's Eureka Olivier has welcomed the sentence.
ALSO READ: Childline welcomes rape sentence of KZN father
"I don't think many dads or men that rape children realise that the children they rape have a lifelong sentence. They never actually get over the rape and the trauma.
"And we sit with children for years and years and they've got to live with what happened to them. I just hope that this [sentence] will be a deterrent for other men that think they can go around raping children."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Mark Zuckerberg is suing… Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg is suing Meta after they suspended him for being… Mark Z...East Coast Breakfast 2 days, 3 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 4 hours ago