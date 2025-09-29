Childminder accused of stealing nine-month-old to appear in Durban court

Police say when the mother of the nine-month-old child returned to her Durban home on Saturday afternoon, her son and the nanny were nowhere to be seen.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Paul Magwaza says it is alleged that when the mother contacted the nanny, the 35-year-old told her she was in Empangeni and did not give a reasonable explanation why she had taken the baby with her.

A case was opened at Durban Central Police Station.

Magwaza says the childminder was arrested in Empangeni and the baby was found unharmed.

“Further investigations into the matter revealed that the suspect had informed her boyfriend that this is their child and the boyfriend had been sending her R2 500 monthly to take care of the child’s needs.”

