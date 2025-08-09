Childline KZN urges action as Cabinet approves Children’s Amendment Bill

Adeshni Naicker from Childline KZN says stronger early intervention services is needed in communities, "Better support for struggling families, and proper training for everyone who works with children. The bill also needs to make sure that there's real accountability.





"We've had enough of good plans that never get implemented."









Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni this week announced Cabinet's approved the draft Children’s Amendment Bill for public comment.





Among other things, it aims to strengthen measures to protect children from abuse and neglect.





Naicker says the Bill could make a real difference. " It should also make sure that once a child reports abuse there's quick action and ongoing support like trauma counseling."





"We also need better protection orders and strong community-based prevention efforts like parenting support and awareness campaigns. The bottom line, we welcome the draft bill and see it as a chance to fix real problems, but it has to be more than just words on paper.





"It has to lead to foster action, better coordination, and stronger support for every child who needs help."



