Childline KZN: GBV orphans in urgent need of support

The organisation has been reacting to the murder case of aKwaDukuza municipal official whose husband was charged with her murder.

Nokulunga Mashabane's body was found with gunshot wounds in her car in Darnall in June.

The 31-year-old's husband, Thobani Nzama, and his allegedaccomplice, Sipho Mgwaba, lined up in court last week.

Mashabane's family said the couple's children face the possibility of growing up without both their parents.

Childline's Adeshni Naicker says it is often children who carry the deepest scars from tragedies like these.

"One needs to look out for mood swings, aggression, nightmares, or a change in sleeping patterns, and a drop in academic performance.

"Some children may appear too quiet or overly well behaved. That can also be a sign that something is wrong."

