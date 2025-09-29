Child-minder accused of stealing baby to remain behind bars
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The child-minder accused of stealing a nine-month-old baby
will remain behind bars for another week.
The 35-year-old woman appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court today following her arrest this weekend.
Police say the baby’s mother returned to her Durban home on Saturday afternoon to find both the child and the nanny missing.
When she called the woman, she allegedly claimed to be in Empangeni but gave no clear reason for taking the baby.
The nanny was later arrested in the northern KZN town on Sunday morning, where the baby was found unharmed.
Police say the suspect allegedly told her boyfriend that the baby was theirs, and he had been sending her R2 500 a month to care of the child's needs.
Natarah Kara speaking for the NPA in KZN says the accused was charged with kidnapping and the case has been adjourned to the 6th of October 2025 for bail investigation.
