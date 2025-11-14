Child killed, three wounded in Wentworth shooting
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Two people, including a child, have been shot and killed in Wentworth, south of Durban.
Local security personnel say calls alerting them to a mass shooting first came through around mid-morning on Friday.
Dhevan Govindsamy from PT Alarms says it happened on Hime Street, where three other children were wounded.
“Residents of Hime Street flats came under fire from unknown gunmen causing injury to eight.”
This is a developing story…
