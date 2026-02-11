Child among seven killed in EC crash
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Seven people,
including a child, have been killed in a car crash near Bhisho in the Eastern
Cape.
The provincial transport department says a bakkie carrying six people collided with a car on the N2 before crashing into another bakkie.
The department's Unathi Binqose says five people died at the scene, while two others died in hospital.
“As the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, we're deeply saddened by this tragic accident that has claimed seven lives, and we are calling on road users, in particular, to be extra cautious, extra vigilant on our roads at all times.”
A case of culpable homicide has been opened, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are currently underway.
