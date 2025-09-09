Chatsworth suspects killed in shootout ‘refused to leave hideout’

Sibusiso Mpanza was commenting on Monday's police operation at the Pumphouse informal settlement.





Five men, aged between 17 and their early 20s, linked to a string of murders, house robbery, and extortion cases, were killed in a gun battle.





It has since emerged that a member of the community tipped police off.





Mpanza says the suspects weren't from the area but had rented a shack.





He says the owner, who'd previously asked the group to leave, was allegedly threatened.





"It's people who were living with someone who was renting in my ward, from what I heard from the community, they were refusing to leave after he had asked them to leave, they were able to threaten him and continued living with him."





Mpanza says the incident has shocked the community.





"When there are gunshots, people get terrified. It is important to know the people who come to rent in our area. Because criminals will come and hide in our communities because they know it's easier to do it in informal settlements."





