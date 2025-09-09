Chatsworth suspects killed in shootout ‘refused to leave hideout’
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A ward councillor in Chatsworth has urged residents to carefully screen potential tenants, particularly in informal areas.
A ward councillor in Chatsworth has urged residents to carefully screen potential tenants, particularly in informal areas.
Sibusiso Mpanza was commenting on Monday's police operation at the Pumphouse informal settlement.
Five men, aged between 17 and their early 20s, linked to a string of murders, house robbery, and extortion cases, were killed in a gun battle.
It has since emerged that a member of the community tipped police off.
Mpanza says the suspects weren't from the area but had rented a shack.
ALSO READ: Community tip-off led to deadly Chatsworth shooting, police say
He says the owner, who'd previously asked the group to leave, was allegedly threatened.
"It's people who were living with someone who was renting in my ward, from what I heard from the community, they were refusing to leave after he had asked them to leave, they were able to threaten him and continued living with him."
Mpanza says the incident has shocked the community.
"When there are gunshots, people get terrified. It is important to know the people who come to rent in our area. Because criminals will come and hide in our communities because they know it's easier to do it in informal settlements."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: How email tone shapes communication in the workplace
Do you ever feel emotional after receiving an email but the professional...Stacey & J Sbu 16 minutes ago
-
Did you know McDonald’s has different menu options in various countries?
Photojournalist Gary He released the McAtlas, which shows how McDonald’s...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago