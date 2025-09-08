Chatsworth shootout: More details emerge
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
More details have come through following Monday morning's police shootout with a gang in Chatsworth, south of Durban.
More details have come through following Monday morning's police shootout with a gang in Chatsworth, south of Durban.
Officers have confirmed the youngest suspect was just 17-years-old.
The five were shot dead at the Pumphouse Informal settlement in the early hours of Monday morning.
While members of the SAPS Forensics Unit continued to make their way through the shack the suspects were allegedly hiding out, more information has emerged regarding who they are and what they are accused of.
The suspects, who were wanted for a number of murders, extortion cases and house robberies in the west of Durban, were all in their early twenties.
One has been confirmed as a foreign national.
ALSO READ: Higginson Highway shooting: Family demands justice
They were traced to a shack in the middle of this settlement at around 4 am.
A team of officers apparently approached the light green shack and introduced themselves.
The men then allegedly opened fire on them and were killed in the retaliation.
Police as well as KZN’s deputy police commissioner were at the scene.
Five bullet holes in the door were scene. Forensics were at the scene collecting what they can and putting them into bags.
Three firearms have been collected, we understand that they are looking for more.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: If days were dates, who would you swipe right on?
If the days of the week were people, which one would you date? Stacey, J...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
How long is too long to be engaged?
On Weekend Breakfast, Zisto dove into a fiery debate that had everyone t...Weekend Breakfast with Zisto 6 hours ago