Chatsworth shootout: More details emerge

Officers have confirmed the youngest suspect was just 17-years-old.





The five were shot dead at the Pumphouse Informal settlement in the early hours of Monday morning.





While members of the SAPS Forensics Unit continued to make their way through the shack the suspects were allegedly hiding out, more information has emerged regarding who they are and what they are accused of.





The suspects, who were wanted for a number of murders, extortion cases and house robberies in the west of Durban, were all in their early twenties.





One has been confirmed as a foreign national.





They were traced to a shack in the middle of this settlement at around 4 am.





A team of officers apparently approached the light green shack and introduced themselves.





The men then allegedly opened fire on them and were killed in the retaliation.





Police as well as KZN’s deputy police commissioner were at the scene.





Five bullet holes in the door were scene. Forensics were at the scene collecting what they can and putting them into bags.





Three firearms have been collected, we understand that they are looking for more.





