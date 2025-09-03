Chatsworth school stabbing: Sadtu cautions incidents may grow amid intolerance

This after the KZN Education Department confirmed it was investigating an alleged racial altercation at a school in Chatsworth, south of Durban.





It's understood that two learners got into a fight during school hours on Friday at Glenover Secondary School.





They were then suspended, along with two others pupils.





The matter is said to have escalated on the same day after school when some of the pupils who were involved in the fight were allegedly assaulted by a parent and former students.





KZN Education says four Black learners and an Indian student were stabbed.





"We know the founding principles of our democracy, that of non sexism, non-racial," says Sadtu's provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza.





"It's important that at all times our schools continue to teach about tolerance so that we don't see colour amongst ourselves and learners themselves they must not see colour in their schoolmates. If that is not attended, we'll see such incidences spreading to other communities. It's something that must be condemned."





