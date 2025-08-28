 Chatsworth residents protest over ongoing water woes
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Frustrated residents of an informal settlement in Chatsworth, south of Durban, have staged a protest over ongoing water supply issues. 

Protestors blocked Burlington Road, between the Queensmead industrial park and Shallcross / Supplied

It's believed the community has been without water or access to tankers for days. 

 

Hundreds of protestors blocked Burlington Road, between the Queensmead industrial park and Shallcross, on Thursday morning. 

 

Public Order Policing units and private security were deployed to calm the situation. 


READ: eThekwini given green light to procure some of its electricity

 

In a video shared online, a police vehicle is seen moving through smoke and debris, with groups of people gathered nearby. 

 

According to Marshal Nudaly from PT Alarms, the crowd has since dispersed. 

 

" When we arrived here in the morning, there were a lot of tyres burning on the road. People were complaining but were very hostile towards vehicles and protesting. But what we've gathered is that there was a water problem. They were protesting for the water. There [were] no tankers."

 

He says the arrival of water tankers has helped calm tensions.


