Chatsworth residents protest over ongoing water woes

It's believed the community has been without water or access to tankers for days.

Hundreds of protestors blocked Burlington Road, between the Queensmead industrial park and Shallcross, on Thursday morning.

Public Order Policing units and private security were deployed to calm the situation.





READ: eThekwini given green light to procure some of its electricity

In a video shared online, a police vehicle is seen moving through smoke and debris, with groups of people gathered nearby.

According to Marshal Nudaly from PT Alarms, the crowd has since dispersed.

" When we arrived here in the morning, there were a lot of tyres burning on the road. People were complaining but were very hostile towards vehicles and protesting. But what we've gathered is that there was a water problem. They were protesting for the water. There [were] no tankers."

He says the arrival of water tankers has helped calm tensions.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)