Chatsworth pupils stabbed in 'racially charged' attack
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal is investigating an alleged racial altercation at a school in Chatsworth, south of Durban.
It's understood that two learners got into a fight during school hours on Friday at Glenover Secondary School.
They were then suspended, along with two others whose role in the incident has not been made clear.
The matter is said to have escalated on Friday after school when some of the pupils who were involved in the fight were allegedly assaulted by a parent and former students.
The department says four black learners and an Indian learner were stabbed in what appeared to be a racially motivated attack.
Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says police and private security had to be called in.
He says they're happy with how the school dealt with the incident and that the department will also intervene in other ways.
"Meeting with the school governing body and the community of that area so that we eradicate these ugly heads."
Mahlambi has warned parents and other community members against taking matters of this nature into their own hands.
