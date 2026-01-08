Chatsworth man in court after girlfriend found in shallow grave

Family members and supporters protested outside earlier, calling for justice for 30-year-old Ntombenhle Nkomo.





KZN police spokesperson Ntathu Ndlovu says community members discovered Nkomo’s body buried in a shallow grave in Welbedacht, on Christmas Eve, and alerted authorities.





"The partially decomposed body had visible trauma wounds, and the body was positively identified."





It remains unclear when the murder took place, but the family had reported her missing on 19 December, ten days after she was last seen.





A family friend has told Newswatch that both Nkomo and the accused worked as security guards at a local hospital.





He says the family is frustrated by delays in the court process, adding that they are suffering emotionally and financially following Nkomo’s death.





Nkomo is survived by her 10-year-old daughter.





