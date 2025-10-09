Chatsworth man in court on Friday for shooting rampage
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A Chatsworth man is expected to appear in court tomorrow
after a double murder in the Durban south area.
Police say the man was arrested at his home after allegedly going on a rampage, killing two people.
Bayview CPF chair Brandon Pillay says the first victim, a barber, was in his shop with a client when the suspect pulled up, walked in, and shot him.
He then returned to his home on Fiona Road where he allegedly shot his 54-year-old gardener dead.
Pillay says the killings have sent shockwaves through the community and has renewed calls for stricter gun laws.
“This seems to be truly criminal in my view, and that whatever the reasons, our circumstances surrounding that, it does not allow anyone to take the life of someone else.
“And we really are concerned about the safety of communities, especially when it comes to having access to firearms. And we really keep on talking about gun control in our country.
“But, you know, this continues to happen. I mean, if someone is not supposed to be having a firearm or not stable enough to keep a firearm, then they shouldn't be having it.”
