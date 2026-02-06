Chatsworth family clings to hope after card game stabbing

22-year-old Keith Govender was rushed to a local hospital with stab wounds a week ago.

His cousin, Nicole Boodhun, says he had met friends to play Thunee at a pool hall in Silverglen, south of Durban.

"They know the suspect very well, he was considered a friend. So they were in the middle of a game, Keith declared he had won and the suspect contested.





"There was an exchange of words between them. The friends that were there were trying to break up the fights, none of them were aware that he had a weapon in his hand, As they were trying to break the fight, the suspect pulled out the knife and stabbed Keith twice in the head."

Boodhun says Govender was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery and was put into an induced coma.

He's remains in the ICU.

READ: Police informer implicated in Madlanga Commission survives assassination

"When I spoke to the doctor last, he said to me that he was unsure of even coming out to attend that call becuase he was so sure with that extensive injury, that an aveage person will not make it . The damage is so extensive but at this pint in time the first port of call for the doctor was to preserve life."

She says along with the stress of Keith's injuries, the family have had to deal with mounting medical bills.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda has confirmed that a 46-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He says the suspect appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, while investigations into the incident continue.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)