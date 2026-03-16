Chatsworth family bids farewell to Keith Govender after fatal Thunee game dispute

The family of Keith Govender says he will be remembered as a kind-hearted young man whose warmth touched everyone around him.

The 22-year-old was laid to rest on Sunday.

The Chatsworth resident was stabbed at a local pool hall in Silverglen in January while playing a game of Thunee with friends.

Police say an argument broke out after the suspect, who was one of the players, disputed Govender’s claim that he had won the card game.

Govender succumbed to his injuries at R.K. Khan Hospital last week.

Family remembers Keith Govender’s kindness

Speaking at the funeral service in Westcliff, his brother Jordan said that Govender made life worthwhile even when things were hard.

READ: Chatsworth family clings to hope after card game stabbing





"My older brother, my steady rock, my defendant. I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for his stern and lovable approach towards me. He taught me lessons that only a brother could teach. He also taught me that having a brother is one of life's greatest privileges, and I [will] forever cherish that."

Police say the 46-year-old suspect, who was initially charged with attempted murder, will now face a murder charge.

He is due back in court next week.



Heartbroken parents speak about losing their son

Govender’s parents say no one should ever have to experience losing a child in such a tragic and senseless way.

A tribute on behalf of his father, Ashlin Govender was shared at Keith’sfuneral service at AFM Miracle Tabernacle in Westcliff.

"I still remember the day he came into this world holding him in my arms for the very first time. A moment I will carry with me for the rest of my life. In that moment, I became a father and my view of love and life changed forever."

Govender's mother, Sabitha, says Keith fought until the end.

She says the family takes comfort knowing that he is no longer in pain.

"On Sunday, we came to visit you at the hospital. You showed us so many signs you talked, you opened your eyes, you moved. Time heals. It'll take a lot of time to heal."



What happened to Keith?

22-year-old Keith Govender was rushed to a local hospital with stab wounds in January.

His cousin, Nicole Boodhun, says he had met friends to play Thunee in Silverglen, south of Durban.

"They know the suspect very well; he was considered a friend. So, they were in the middle of a game, Keith declared he had won and the suspect contested.

"There was an exchange of words between them. The friends that were there were trying to break up the fights, none of them were aware that he had a weapon in his hand, as they were trying to break the fight, the suspect pulled out the knife and stabbed Keith twice in the head."

Boodhun says Govender was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery and was put into an induced coma.





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