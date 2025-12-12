Charlie Kirk murder suspect appears in US court

Tyler Robinson looked on calmly as lawyers discussed procedural issues surrounding what is expected to be one of the most keenly watched trials in modern America.

The clean-shaven 22-year-old wore a light shirt and a tie in the Utah court. The judge ruled at an earlier hearing that he did not have to appear in court in prison garb.

Kirk was shot dead on a Utah college campus in September, sparking a wave of grief among conservatives, and threats of a clampdown on the "radical left" from President Donald Trump.

Following a massive manhunt, Robinson was arrested the day after the September 10 killing when his family persuaded him to hand himself in because they had recognized him in photographs issued by investigators.

He faces the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder.

Authorities say Robinson shot Kirk from a rooftop across the campus of Utah Valley University because of the influential activist's views.

They have cited text message exchanges between Robinson and his roommate, whom they described as "a biological male who was transitioning genders."

In one part of the exchange, the roommate, who was not named, asked Robinson why he had killed Kirk.

"I had enough of his hatred," Robinson is alleged to have written. "Some hate can't be negotiated out."

Kirk, a father of two, used his audiences on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to build support for conservative talking points, including strong criticism of the transgender rights movement.

In the wake of the murder, a number of people lost their jobs after criticism from conservatives over what they posted online or said publicly about Kirk.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel was briefly suspended from his show on the ABC network following government pressure after he said Trump's MAGA movement was trying to make political capital from the killing.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)