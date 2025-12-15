WATCH: Chaos erupts in KZN Legislature as premier survives no-confidence motion
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Premier Thami Ntuli has survived a motion of no confidence following a chaotic sitting at the KZN Legislature.
Premier Thami Ntuli has survived a motion of no confidence following a chaotic sitting at the KZN Legislature.
Tensions boiled on Monday after Speaker Nontembeko Boyce’s decision to stand by her ruling for an open vote, despite objections by the MK Party and the EFF which called for a secret ballot.
When Boyce first announced her ruling, opposition parties broke into song, apparently hoping their protests would disrupt proceedings.
After consultations between the Speaker, presiding officers and party chief whips, the sitting resumed but tensions escalated.
MK Party and EFF MPLs stayed on their feet, singing in protest as the vote went ahead. The MKP had called for a secret ballot after telling the House that some of its members had allegedly been intimidated by IFP members.
The Speaker then ruled that any member who remained standing during the vote would be counted as opposing the motion.
After tallying votes from opposition parties and MPLs from the DA, ANC, IFP and NFP, Boyce announced that the motion of no confidence against the Premier Ntuli had failed.
Police were called in to remove MK Party members who were visibly angered by the outcome.
Officers and MK Party MPLs were seen pushing and shoving, with reports of water bottles being thrown during the confrontation.
WATCH: A scuffle has broken out inside the KZN Legislature chambers between the police and members of the MK Party. This comes after the speaker continued with the open vote on the motion of no confidence against premier Thami Ntuli. pic.twitter.com/9aJk9Y4rqr— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) December 15, 2025
MK Party MPL, Ntombi Cele, was taken away in an ambulance after being injured during the scuffle.
MK Party MPL Ntombi Cele has been rushed to the hospital after fell and was hurt during the scuffle between members of the MK Party and the police pic.twitter.com/E03AXYGq30— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) December 15, 2025
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR
Show's Stories
-
Don’t have cash? This SA store has found a smart way to tip car guards
A local supermarket has found a smart method to tipping car guards, crea...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Plan signals possible end to TV licences in South Africa
A long-standing system may be nearing its conclusion as plans take shape...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago