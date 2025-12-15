WATCH: Chaos erupts in KZN Legislature as premier survives no-confidence motion

Tensions boiled on Monday after Speaker Nontembeko Boyce’s decision to stand by her ruling for an open vote, despite objections by the MK Party and the EFF which called for a secret ballot.

When Boyce first announced her ruling, opposition parties broke into song, apparently hoping their protests would disrupt proceedings.

After consultations between the Speaker, presiding officers and party chief whips, the sitting resumed but tensions escalated.

MK Party and EFF MPLs stayed on their feet, singing in protest as the vote went ahead. The MKP had called for a secret ballot after telling the House that some of its members had allegedly been intimidated by IFP members.

The Speaker then ruled that any member who remained standing during the vote would be counted as opposing the motion.

After tallying votes from opposition parties and MPLs from the DA, ANC, IFP and NFP, Boyce announced that the motion of no confidence against the Premier Ntuli had failed.

Police were called in to remove MK Party members who were visibly angered by the outcome.

Officers and MK Party MPLs were seen pushing and shoving, with reports of water bottles being thrown during the confrontation.