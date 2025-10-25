Cele says Matlala relations won’t tarnish ANC image

Speaking before Parliament's ad hoc committee yesterday, Cele said he wasn't aware that Matlala was wanted for any crimes when they met at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga in December.

The committee's investigating allegations of criminal and political interference within the justice system.

Cele earlier admitted to knowing Matlala well, saying he'd spent several nights at the businessman's penthouse.

But he doesn't believe his meetings with Matlala will harm the ANC’s image.

" When I met Matala, he was not arrested. I did not even know that he's a wanted [criminal]. Many of the leaders of the movement have been seen with Matala. I hope you have seen his photo with the president. Taking what I know now, I would not behave as I behaved before I knew who he is and what kind of a character."

Concluding his testimony on Friday, the former minister described the country’s parole and bail systems as a problem to society.

He said many offenders released on parole return to crime, sometimes targeting previous victims.

Cele added that corruption within the bail process worsens the problem.

He's urging stricter oversight of parolees, and tougher implementation of existing laws.

“Actually, I would love to add on this thing of bail. There is another animal called parole. [The] problem of the courts, and correctional service is the re-supply of the criminals. One thing that keeps creeping up with the bail is corruption. The magistrates are not very sympathetic to the work of the police.”

