Cause of deadly Shakas Head blaze still under investigation

Officials say the blaze broke out on Saturday morning, and disaster management teams arrived to find the shack engulfed in flames.

The young victims were a pair of one-year-old twins, a three-year-old, a fourteen-year-old, and a nineteen-year-old.

MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi and senior officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Centre visited the family on Sunday.

He vowed that the government would provide support to the family, including transporting the remains to the Eastern Cape, where necessary and covering funeral costs to ensure dignified burials.

" We will be getting in touch with Human Settlements and all other departments, but what is important now is that we must save lives so that an incident like this does not happen.

“I have then commissioned the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, which will be installing smoke detector alarms, which we have successfully installed in eThekwini, so that in each and every home here there is a smoke detector alarm, which, when there is smoke, we'll be able to alert even the neighbours, so that help comes much more quickly."

