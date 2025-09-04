Cause of 20-vehicle Cliffdale pile-up revealed

Scores of people were injured, one critically.

The injured person was extricated from the wreckage and airlifted to the hospital.

"A helicopter was called in to rapidly transport the critically injured patient and the patient has been freed and is awaiting the helicopter before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care they require,” said ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.





ALSO READ: Five killed in taxi crash on N1 in Midrand

The truck driver was arrested after an RTI officer caught the Zambian driver trying to flee the scene.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate's Sindi Msimang revealed the reason behind the crash.

"The cause of this accident is that the heavy motor vehicle had brake failure, and collided with the vehicles on the northbound. It lost control and landed on the south-bound and again collided with vehicles on the south-bound."