Cat Matlala to testify before the parliamentary committee
Updated | By Bulletin
Members of Parliament say they are prepared to hear testimony from controversial businessman Vusimuzi' Cat' Matlala from Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru C-Max prison.
The parliamentary committee believes his evidence could shed light on alleged links between inmates and officials involved in prison corruption.
It's holding an inquiry into explosive allegations of political and criminal interference in the SAPS made by KZN police chief, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Khusela Sangoni, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, says arrangements are being discussed with Correctional Services to allow Matlala to testify under secure conditions before the committee concludes its investigation.
" We support the committee, going to Pretoria if needed, we will be present for the hearing with Mr Matala. I think we had established a principle right at the beginning that we would not be having virtual hearings.
"So if the best way to secure the witnesses to travel to Pretoria, I think that we would support that as the ANC."
