Carrim lawyer apologises for Madlanga Commission altercation

Madlanga Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga has addressed an altercation that broke out between lawyers representing ANC-linked North West businessman Suliman Carrim and the commission’s secretary, Dr Nolitha Vukuza.





Tensions flared as Carrim's lawyer, Kameel Premhid, and the secretary clashed over where Carrim’s legal team would be seated.





Earlier, the commission denied Carrim’s application to testify in camera.





Justice Madlanga says Premhid has since apologised.





"I should bring it to the public that we called all the legal representatives outside and we were briefly advised as to what had taken place. But most importantly, Mr. Premhid tendered an unequivocal apology to the commission secretary, which the commission secretary accepted."



Madlanga Commission rejects Carrim’s in-camera testimony





The commission heard submissions from Carrim’s legal team on Friday, led by Advocate Premhid. He argued that his client had received threatening messages warning him against testifying before the commission.





He emphasised that the request for in-camera testimony was not an attempt to obstruct the commission, but a measure to ensure Carrim’s safety.





On Monday, chairperson Madlanga delivered the ruling.





“I accordingly make the following order: the relief sought in prayers two and three of the applicant’s notice of motion, dated 18 February 2026, are refused.”





Carrim is continuing his testimony.





The commission is hearing evidence from persons who have been implicated in the serious allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and other witnesses who corroborated or substantiated those allegations last year.





Carrim is implicated in allegations that he received R2.5 million to assist alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in securing payments linked to a R360 million South African Police Service contract, which was later cancelled.





