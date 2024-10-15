Carletonville scholar transport crash case postponed to January
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
The case against 55-year-old Gert Laurence van Emmenis has been postponed to January for further investigations into the matter.
Van Emmenis briefly appeared before the Fochville Magistrate Court on Tuesday.
He is facing charges of culpable homicide for a scholar transport crash in Carletonville in July, which claimed the lives of 11 pupils.
The incident took place on JB Marx Road in Fochville.
Van Emmenis's vehicle allegedly collided with a minibus taxi transporting schoolchildren.
The accident resulted in the deaths of 13-year-old Junior Mankofu, 12-year-old Katlego Morebudi, Olesego Khesa, 12, Tshiamo Makinta, 9, Thandeka Mtyibe, 9, Lethabo Sesing, 9, Reabetswe Rabodiba, 7, as well as four children from the same family Reneilwe, 7, Sihle, 12, Hlompho, 10-, and 8-year-old Thato Hlalele.
Their driver, Nkosinathi Maphukade, was also killed.
Van Emmenis is currently out on R20 000 bail.
